Theresa May has not shifted on Scottish independence demands

The Prime Minister’s spokesman has said the UK government’s position has not “changed one bit” on demands for a second Scottish independence referendum.

Asked how Theresa May responded to SNP calls for the Scottish Government to be given powers to hold another independence vote if the UK leaves the EU, he said: “I haven’t seen any formal request. I don’t think our position has changed one bit in relation to a second independence referendum.”

Prime Minister Theresa May. (Photo by Christopher Furlong / Getty Images)

His comments come a day after SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said his party will put forward an amendment to the EU Withdrawal deal asking for the power to hold an independence referendum if the UK leaves the EU. He siad this would recognise that Scotland voted 62 per cent to 38 per cent to remain in the EU in the 2016 referendum.

He said: “Scotland did not vote for Brexit and we should not be dragged out of the EU against our will.

“With less than three weeks left until the UK is due to crash out of the EU, the sovereign right of the Scottish people to choose their own future must be respected.

“Scotland does not have to hit the Tory Brexit iceberg and go down with Theresa May’s sinking ship.

“If Westminster continues to ignore our wishes and act against our interests, Scotland can forge our own path as an independent European nation.”