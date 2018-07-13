Theresa May gives Donald Trump family tree showing Scottish roots

Theresa May has given Donald Trump an illustrated chart of his Scottish ancestry, tracing his roots on the isle of Lewis in the Hebrides back to 1776 - the year of the US Declaration of Independence.

The US President's mother, Anne MacLeod, was born in the village of Tong in 1912, and emigrated to the United States in 1930 where she met and married Fred Trump.

A statement from Downing Street said the chart "traces her family on both sides back three generations through official records and old parish registers.

"The family line goes back on the paternal side to the birth of President Trump’s great, great, great grandfather, Kenneth Macleod, born near Stornoway in 1776 – the year of the US declaration of independence."

The family tree is set against a background of the 19th Century official ordnance survey map of the area, and also depicts scenes of Stornoway from later that century.

It carries the crest of the Macleod clan and the Macleod tartan. President Trump is the first US president for over 100 years with a parent born in the UK.

"This gift underlines the deep historical links that many modern-day Americans have with the United Kingdom," the statement adds.

Downing Street also revealed that Mrs May and her husband Philip gave Melania Trump a bespoke perfume by J Floris Ltd called 'The First Lady', presented in a custom bottle engraved with the initials 'MT'.

J Floris London is the oldest independent family perfumer in the world, used by Florence Nightingale, Winston Churchill, Marilyn Monroe and Princess Diana, and is the Appointed Perfumer to the Queen.