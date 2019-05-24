Theresa May announces she will resign as Prime Minister

Theresa May has announced she will resign as Prime Minister, saying she has failed in her task of delivering Brexit.

Her voice broke and she fought back tears as she announced her departure "with no ill will but enormous and enduring gratitude to have had the opportunity to serve the country I love."

The Prime Minister said she would trigger a contest to select the next leader of the Conservative Party after 7 June, and would remain in post until her successor is chosen.

Admitting defeat in her attempt to break the Brexit deadlock, Mrs May said that "in a democracy, if you give people a choice you have a duty to implement what they decide".

"I have done my best to do that. I negotiated the terms of our exit and a new relationship with our closest neighbours that protects jobs, our security and our Union.

"I have done everything I can to convince MPs to back that deal. Sadly, I have not been able to do so. I tried three times.

"I believe it was right to persevere, even when the odds against success seemed high.

"But it is now clear to me that it is in the best interests of the country for a new Prime Minister to lead that effort."

Mrs May said she would stand down as Conservative leader on Friday, 7 June - at the end of a week that will see her welcome the US President to the UK for a state visit - to allow a leadership contest to begin the following week. She could remain in post until the end of July, depending on how many candidates put themselves forward.

"It is, and will always remain, a matter of deep regret to me that I have not been able to deliver Brexit," Mrs May said. "It will be for my successor to seek a way forward that honours the result of the referendum.

"To succeed, he or she will have to find consensus in Parliament where I have not. Such a consensus can only be reached if those on all sides of the debate are willing to compromise."

The Prime Minister quoted her constituent, the late Sir Nicholas Winton, who saved hundreds of Jewish children from the Holocaust by organising the Kindertransport: "He took me to one side at a local event and gave me a piece of advice.

"He said, ‘Never forget that compromise is not a dirty word. Life depends on compromise.’ He was right."

Attempting to set out a domestic legacy for her time in office beyond Brexit, Mrs May said she was "proud of the progress we have made over the last three years".

She said the UK's deficit had been "almost eliminated" and claimed the government was "bringing an end to austerity".

Mrs May also cited the government's Modern Industrial Strategy, eliminating plastic waste, increasing mental health funding, and introducing the Race Disparity Audit and gender pay reporting so that inequality "has nowhere to hide".

She described the Union as "not just a family of four nations, but a union of people – all of us. Whatever our background, the colour of our skin, or who we love. We stand together. And together we have a great future."

Watched by Downing Street staff and her husband Philip in Downing Street, Mrs May concluded: "Our politics may be under strain, but there is so much that is good about this country. So much to be proud of. So much to be optimistic about.

"I will shortly leave the job that it has been the honour of my life to hold – the second female Prime Minister but certainly not the last.

"I do so with no ill-will, but with enormous and enduring gratitude to have had the opportunity to serve the country I love."