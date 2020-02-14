The Edinburgh Briefing podcast: Listen to how the Capital's Christmas Market scandal unravelled

The handling of the Christmas Market is the main theme of this week's podcast

What went on between events company Underbelly and Edinburgh City Council in the run-up to the Christmas market and Hogmanay fiasco?

The Christmas Market was subject to scandal over the winter

After breaking the story of heated exchanges between Underbelly and the council in a tranche of emails released under Freedom of Information laws, host Conor Matchett is joined by The Scotsman's arts correspondent Brian Ferguson to discuss the so-called 'Christmas files'.

Click here to listen to this week's episode in full.

Emails obtained by the Evening News were published this week with revelations including threats from Underbelly bosses of the cancellation of the Christmas Market, secret safety fears, and moves to avoid reputation damage by the city's planning chief.

There have also been calls for Underbelly's contract to be ripped up from critics.

Charlie Wood (right) threatened the council with the cancellation of the market three times last year

The podcast looks at the history of the debacle and examines who should have known what, when, and what will happen next to the city's most popular Christmas festival.

You can listen to The Edinburgh Briefing wherever you get your podcasts, or you can download the Entale app on iOS and Android for exclusive immersive content to accompany this podcast.

The Edinburgh Briefing is also available from all of your favourite podcast providers including Apple and Spotify.

If you have any opinions or questions for The Edinburgh Briefing, email conor.matchett@jpimedia.co.uk.