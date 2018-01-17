Tesco delays Clubcard changes

Tesco is delaying changes to its Clubcard rewards scheme after an outcry from customers who objected to a cut to the value of vouchers without warning.

The UK’s largest retailer said it had listened to customer feedback and had decided to delay the introduction of the changes until 10 June.

Tesco wrote to its millions of Clubcard customers earlier this week to say it had “simplified” the scheme with effect from 15 January to make it more straightforward to use by offering three times the value of their vouchers with more than 100 scheme partners as the standard offer.

It said it was ending those which offered twice the value and four times the value, including some of the most popular deals such as meals at Pizza Express, Prezzo and Zizzi. The announcement was immediately met with criticism that customers would gain less from their points and were given no prior warning.

Tesco said any customers who had already redeemed vouchers at three times the value “will not lose out” and should contact its customer service centre.

Tesco has around 16 million Clubcard customers.