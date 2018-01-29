Terror attack survivors to launch lobby group for victim support

Survivors of terrorist atrocities committed on British soil and elsewhere will launch a new group to lobby the Government on counter-terror policies and improved support for victims.

The Survivors Against Terror group, which is being founded by survivors and bereaved relatives of victims of Islamist bombings, IRA attacks and far-right extremist murders, has urged others to join as it begins life today.

Brendan Cox, the widower of murdered Labour MP Jo Cox, and Mike Haines, whose brother David was beheaded on camera after being held captive by Islamic State in Syria, are among the founders.

Dan Hett and Figen Murray, the brother and mother of Manchester bombing victim Martyn Hett, Paralympian and 7/7 survivor Martine Wiltshire and Tunisia resort shooting victim Gina Van Dort are also involved.

They said: “Our collective view is that terrorism can be defeated – but only if we pull together as a country to fight it more effectively. We will work to build a voice for survivors.”

The group aims to campaign for more effective policies to combat terror and identify gaps in support for victims and the bereaved, as well as help the public tackle hate speech and the terror threat.

The founders said: “As a group of survivors and family members we have had mixed experiences of support from the government and other service providers.

“In some cases this has been exemplary, in other cases families and survivors have been left with no support at all.

“We will be reaching out to other survivors and bereaved families to build a better picture of what is and isn’t working and will be talking to the government and other service providers about the gaps we identify.”

The new group also called on social media companies to take stronger action and urged traditional media to treat survivors more respectfully.

Survivors Against Terror plans to survey a wide group of victims and go into schools to talk about the impact of hatred.

Home Secretary, Amber Rudd, welcomed the creation of the new group. She said: “I have incredible admiration for the courage and dedication of everyone involved.”