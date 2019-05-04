Tens of thousands on AUOB Scottish independence march in Glasgow

Tens of thousands of independence supporters took part in a march through Glasgow – the first since First Minister Nicola Sturgeon outlined plans to hold a second referendum by 2021.

The All Under One Banner event began at Kelvingrove Park, following a route to Sauchiehall Street and finishing at Glasgow Green.

The march is taking place in Glasgow on Saturday. File picture from previous event

IN PICTURES: Scottish independence march

It is one of a number of events the organisers plan to hold across the country in the coming months.

Police Scotland said it was unable to give figures for the number of people taking part, but estimated that between 30,000 and 35,000 people gathered at Glasgow Green at the end.

Some people joined in with the crowds of marchers waving Saltires as the event passed along the city streets.

A number of speakers and musical acts took part in the rally on a stage in the park, alongside pro-independence community stalls.

An organiser for the All Under One Banner event said: “The people of Scotland demand that Scotland regains full independence from London rule and so we march to declare this so, and to state that it is we the people who are in charge, not the English parliament 500 miles away. Scotland is on the rise and the end of the UK is nigh and we are taking our country back.”

Broadcaster Lesley Riddoch, one of those taking part in the march, said she thought the turnout had been much larger than the figure estimated by police, with many people leaving the march before the final gathering at Glasgow Green.

Asked if the event would help convert those undecided about independence, she said: “It reinforces people’s sense of confidence who are Yes campaigners. I don’t think it probably changes a lot of people’s minds at all.

“As someone who grew up in Northern Ireland and has a great sensitivity to people marching around streets, the good-natured way this was conducted shows we are a reasonable bunch of people.

“I don’t think anyone is pretending that disrupting traffic in a major city gives people a warm and fuzzy feeling about your cause. Plenty of other things add positive messages.

“The main thing is to get people together to show there are those all over Scotland who feel the same way and are prepared to go the extra mile – disrupt their weekend, get themselves organised, hire buses, get their banners – and then walk for quite a long time. It’s like a mini-pilgrimage.”