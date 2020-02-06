Tax rates in Scotland frozen but middle earners will pay more

Income tax rates in Scotland are to be frozen next year, but middle earners face a hike the amount they pay.

The Scottish Government budget was unveiled by Public Finance minister at Holyrood today. Ms Forbes, standing in after Derek Mackay's shock departure, was flanked by Nicola Sturgeon and John Swinney as she set out the spending plans for 2020/21.

The budget will keep all five income tax rates the same in 2014. The thresholds for the basic and intermediate rates will rise in line with inflation, but the higher and top rates - starting at £43,431 - have been frozen. This means a small tax hikes for Scots in this position if their salary goes up with inflation.

The freeze in these thresholds will bring in an extra £51 million a year for the Government, although it amounts to just £2.50 for each individual than last year if they get an inflationary pay rise.

“Scotland continues to have the fairest and most progressive income tax system in the UK, with more than half of taxpayers paying less income tax in Scotland than elsewhere in the UK," public finance minister Kate Forbes told MSPs today.

“Based on commitments made by the UK Government in their Autumn Budget 2018, we do not expect any further increase in income tax divergence between Scotland and the rest of the UK this year. It is now up to the UK Government to ensure that divergence does not increase when they deliver their Budget on 11 March.”

More than half of Scottish income taxpayers will pay less tax than if they lived anywhere else in the UK.

During her Budget statement, Ms Forbes set out plans to introduce a new 2% rate of land and buildings transactions tax on residential properties worth over £2 million.

A package of funding to accelerate Scotland’s transition to a net-zero economy was also unveiled, including £1.8 billion of investment in low carbon infrastructure which will help reduce emissions.

She also announced a record investment of £15 billion in health and care services and £645 million for the expansion of early learning and childcare.