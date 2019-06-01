Swinson pledges to fight to keep UK in EU - and Scotland in UK

Liberal Democrat leadership hopeful Jo Swinson has said she is ready to fight for Scotland’s place in the UK as she accused the SNP of “running away” from a so-called People’s Vote on Brexit.

The East Dunbartonshire MP raised concerns over the “rise of nationalism” in Scotland and across Europe, but insisted her party can become as “rallying point” for liberal values which voters are turning to in response to Brexit and extremist politics.

The Lib Dems swept back to the centre of British politics with gains at the European elections last week across the UK on an anti-Brexit platform that attracted moderate voters from Labour and the Tories.

A YouGov poll carried out this week indicated the Lib Dems were now the UK’s most popular party, putting support at 24 per cent ahead of the Brexit Party on 22 per cent.

In the wake of the SNP victory in Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon published fresh legislation paving the way for a second independence referendum.

“It’s really disappointing and sadly not surprising that the SNP are back banging their independence drum,” Ms Swinson told The Scotsman.

“Barely had the ballot papers been counted before she’s back again with her independence obsession and trying to use that result as a suggestion that Scotland wants to have another independence referendum when the polls show that’s not the case and Scotland comprehensively rejected a specific plan for independence in the referendum in 2014.

“That’s why we want Scotland to be part of the family of nations of the United Kingdom and why we’re fighting so hard for the United Kingdom’s place in the European Union.”

The European elections saw parties campaigning for Remain secure 40 per cent of the vote UK-wide compared with the hardline pro-Brexit parties getting 34 per cent across the UK.

“This fight is not over,” Ms Swinson said. “The SNP shouldn’t be packing up things and running away at this point when the battle to stop Brexit happening absolutely is still ongoing.

“They’re saying that they don’t think the union with the other nations of the United Kingdom is one that is positive and I wholeheartedly disagree. Whether we’re looking at our economy, whether we’re looking at 300 years of shared heritage and history, whether we’re looking at the links with families that we have across the Border, we’re part of one United Kingdom and that is something which is to be treasured and it looks like again to be fought for.”

Ms Swinson lost her seat to the SNP’s John Nicolson in 2015 before recapturing it two years later.

Despite the prospect of a hardline Brexiteer taking over from Theresa May as Tory leader and prime minister, Ms Swinson said she believed the strength of anti-Brexit feeling shown the European elections meant a second Brexit referendum could be staged as early as next year.

“More people will really feel the need to put their country ahead of their party’s interest,” she said.

“We’ve seen an unprecedented number of resignations from this government, many of them over the issue of Brexit, and I think as minds focus on the decisions in the forthcoming months, then there is every chance that we can secure that People’s Vote.

“If the SNP have given up on that, I think that’s a huge shame. I think it’s letting down people who in Scotland want to see us stay in the UK and the UK in the EU.”

The 39-year-old former business minister in the 2010-15 Westminster coalition government is the favourite to succeed Vince Cable as party leader, but will face competition from Ed Davey, the party’s former energy secretary.

Ms Swinson said the party must win “a lot more” than the 11 seats it took in the last general election as it was made to pay for its role in the coalition with the Tories.

She said: “We are on the up and in this time when you see the rise of nationalism in lots of parts of the world, including in our country, there is a need for a liberal voice, a liberal alternative, like never before.”

She added: “The opportunity is with those big parties veering off to those extremes there are so many people who are crying out for a positive liberal alternative and we need to fill that space.

“I believe as leader that ­Liberal Democrats will be a rallying point for a much bigger movement.”