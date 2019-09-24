Supreme Court ruling fallout LIVE: Boris Johnson faces calls to resign Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say The Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend parliament was unlawful, the Supreme Court has ruled Refresh this page for latest updates as reaction continues. For all the latest Scottish news, sport and features click here, or head to our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Schools' attainment gap could take 15 years to be reduced warn experts Supreme Court rules Boris Johnson's Parliament suspension was unlawful 0comments Want to join the conversation? Please register or log in to comment on this article.