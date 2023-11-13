Suella Braverman sacked as Home Secretary as Rishi Sunak reshuffles his Cabinet

It follows days of controversy over the Home Secretary’s unauthorised article

Suella Braverman has been sacked as home secretary as Rishi Sunak took action following her unauthorised article criticising the way pro-Palestinian protests had been policed.

A No 10 source said the Prime Minister “asked Suella Braverman to leave Government and she has accepted”.

The Conservatives said Mr Sunak is carrying out a wider reshuffle which “strengthens his team in Government to deliver long-term decisions for a brighter future”.