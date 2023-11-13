Suella Braverman sacked as Home Secretary as Rishi Sunak reshuffles his Cabinet
Suella Braverman has been sacked as home secretary as Rishi Sunak took action following her unauthorised article criticising the way pro-Palestinian protests had been policed.
A No 10 source said the Prime Minister “asked Suella Braverman to leave Government and she has accepted”.
The Conservatives said Mr Sunak is carrying out a wider reshuffle which “strengthens his team in Government to deliver long-term decisions for a brighter future”.
But sacking one of the leading figures on the Tory right could pose difficulties for the Prime Minister as he seeks to get his party united behind him and ready for a general election expected next year.
Blue murder
It's a beautiful morning for party infighting, here's a Suella Braverman ally absolutely going for the Prime Minister.
Blast from the past
Reshuffle days are always a bit mad, but in scenes I can't quite believe, David Cameron has just gone into Number 10. He's either about to become the Foreign Secretary or nobody told him his coffee meeting was cancelled.
Happy reshuffle day!
Suella Braverman has been sacked as Rishi Sunak starts a reshuffle, following her controversial article in The Times. Still, it gives her more time to criticise charities for giving tents to the homeless.
