Suella Braverman forwarded work emails to her personal phone six times as details of breach of ministerial code emerge

In a letter to the Commons Home Affairs Select Committee’s chairwoman Dame Diana Johnson, Ms Braverman apologised for the breach. She said she had apologised to Rishi Sunak when she was reappointed as Home Secretary when he entered No 10 and publicly repeated that apology.

Between September 6 and October 19 she had sent official documents from her Government email to her personal address on six occasions.

“In my appointment discussion with the new Prime Minister, I raised this mistake and apologised to him, and would like to do so again here.

Suella Braverman said that between September 6 and October 19 she had sent official documents from her Government email to her personal address on six occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I also gave the Prime Minister assurances that I would not use my personal email for official business and reaffirmed my understanding of and adherence to the Ministerial Code.”

The Home Secretary insisted there was nothing market sensitive in the draft written ministerial statement (WMS) she sent from her private email address to Tory backbencher Sir John Hayes.

“None of the documents in question concerned national security, intelligence agency or cyber security matters, and did not pose any risk to national security. None of the documents were classified as SECRET or TOP SECRET.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said former prime minister Liz Truss had “specifically” asked her to engage with parliamentary colleagues to discuss the content of the planned WMS.

The draft WMS consisted of “high-level proposals for liberalising our migration rules”, including “increasing the number of low-skilled foreign workers, as well as general plans for controlling illegal migration”.

Home Affairs Select Committee chairwoman Dame Diana Johnson said that Suella Braverman needs to come to the House of Commons to explain her position.

She told Times Radio: “I think she needs to come today to the House of Commons. I don’t think she needs to be summoned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think she needs to decide she’s coming herself and she’s going to make a statement and deal with all of these issues and questions that have been rising up over the last few weeks since she was reappointed.