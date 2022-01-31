Sue Gray Report LIVE: Downing Street parties investigation findings made public

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said Boris Johnson should have offered his resignation.

He told the PA news agency: “I think the public’s reaction is that here is a Prime Minister that set the rules that everybody else had to abide by.

“People couldn’t be with their loved ones when they were dying, couldn’t be with their loved ones in care homes, couldn’t hold proper funerals.

“And we have a Prime Minister that we now know has presided over the culture of parties in 10 Downing Street.

“Sixteen different parties on 12 dates, as revealed in the Sue Gray report, different dates having been referred for potential criminal activity to the Metropolitan Police.