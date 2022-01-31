Sue Gray Report LIVE: Downing Street parties investigation findings made public

Sue Gray's findings were published online at around 2.30pm.
Follow The Scotsman’s live blog here for the latest responses to the report, as Boris Johnson prepares to face MPs in the House of Commons at 3.30pm.
Cultural Secretary Nadine Dorries defended Boris Johnson in an interview with the BBC. She said: “He’s going to implement the recommendations, and that’s the right thing to do, because that is leadership” .
No 10 suggested an update to the rules governing Downing Street staff could include restrictions on alcohol.
The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said the Sue Gray report “alludes to that and the need for changes to be made in that area”.
He said: “Steps will be taken to ensure every Government department has a clear, robust policy in place covering the consumption of alcohol in the workplace.”
The session has now ended, after Boris Johnson answered questions from MPs for just short of two hours.
Hannah Bardell, SNP MP for Livingston, said that the Metropolitan police were “late to the party”, and added that it was: “the same Met Police who were happy to arrest women who were protesting the murder of Sarah Everard”.
Scottish Tory leader doubles down on resignation demand to Boris Johnson
Douglas Ross has reiterated his call for Boris Johnson to resign as Prime Minister amid the fallout around the publication of an update to the the civil service investigation into alleged law breaking in Number 10.
Christine Jardine, a Scottish Liberal Democrat MP, has called for Boris Johnson to resign.
SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said Boris Johnson should have offered his resignation.
He told the PA news agency: “I think the public’s reaction is that here is a Prime Minister that set the rules that everybody else had to abide by.
“People couldn’t be with their loved ones when they were dying, couldn’t be with their loved ones in care homes, couldn’t hold proper funerals.
“And we have a Prime Minister that we now know has presided over the culture of parties in 10 Downing Street.
“Sixteen different parties on 12 dates, as revealed in the Sue Gray report, different dates having been referred for potential criminal activity to the Metropolitan Police.
“On the basis of that - there used to be honour and dignity in public life - based on that, the Prime Minister should have offered his resignation.”