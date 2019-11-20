Sturgeon warns of ‘years of Brexit chaos’ in keynote Dundee speech

Nicola Sturgeon will today warn that the UK will be “engulfed by Brexit chaos” for years as she lays out the case for Scottish independence.

The SNP leader will use a keynote speech in Dundee to warn that investment across Scotland in a range of key public services like the NHS will be at risk if the Tories are returned with a majority.

The SNP leader wants a second referendum to be staged on Brexit next year which would allow the result of the 2016 result to be overturned and for the UK to Remain in the Brussels bloc. She also wants another independence vote in 2020.

“I doubt there is anyone in Scotland who is not heartily sick of Brexit and the chaos we’ve seen played out at Westminster night after night,” Ms Sturgeon will say today.

“But the Westminster parties have barely got going. The hardline approach of Boris Johnson means there is every chance Scotland will be forced out of the EU next year with no trade deal. Leaving in that way will be an economic disaster.

“But any Brexit will hit jobs, living standards and the NHS. The truth is Westminster is going to be engulfed by Brexit chaos for years to come – with long-term damage to Scotland guaranteed.” But the claims were rejected by Conservative East Renfrewshire candidate Paul Masteron who blamed Nationalists for the uncertainty.

“Like all my Scottish Conservative colleagues, I voted for a deal to deliver Brexit,” he said.

“The reason we are still facing uncertainty over Brexit is because SNP MPs blocked that from going ahead.

“As always, Nicola Sturgeon betrays a stunning lack of self-awareness here. The only chaos we face is if she and Jeremy Corbyn cook up a deal to deliver an independence referendum next year, as she is threatening.”