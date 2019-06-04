Sturgeon-Trump hostilities won't scupper "long-standing" Scots-US ties

Scotland's long-standing ties with the US will "transcend" the current freeze in relations between Donald Trump's administration and the SNP Government at Holyrood.

A spokesman for the First Minister today confirmed there has been no contact with the current US President's administration about talks while he is in the UK on a state visit.

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford snubbed a state banquet for the US leader and is also to join a protest being staged against his visit.

Read more: Donald Trump to skip Scotland during UK visit

Ms Sturgeon has been vocal critic of Mr Trump in the past but has not spoken out against his current visit, with the spokesman today insisting that she was "getting on with her job."

He added: "We take the approach that we recognise the strong bilateral relationships that exist between Scotland and the rest of the UK and the United States and the very long-standing ties - economic, social, security and family ties between Scotland and the US.

"Those ties will endure regardless. Those are ties and links that transcend whoever may be in office at any given time.

"The First Minister has herself been clear on previous occasions, she's not going to be one of those politicians that shies away form saying what she thinks.

"It's no secret and she's said herself that she disagrees with President Trump on a range of issues, but that doesn't mean we're not intent on having a proper grown-up relationship with the United States."

Read more: Trump’s ‘fist bump’ handshake with Queen raises eyebrows

The President and First Minister will be attending the D-Day commemorations together this week.

But the spokesman added: "There's no plans for a meeting."

Asked if Ms Sturgeon has spoken with Mr Blackford about his boycott of the state banquet, the spokesman added: "Not that I'm aware of no."

He added: "That's a decision for Ian which as group leader at Westminster that's the way he's going forward along with various others.

"The President will be attending the D-Day commemorations as will the First Minister. It's obviously an event on a fairly gigantic scale with various dignitaries and luminaries, but there's no plans for a meeting."