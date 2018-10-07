Sturgeon: SNP MPs will back new Brexit referendum

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed that SNP MPs will back a second referendum on Brexit as calls escalate for a "People's Vote."

It came as the party's Westminster leader hinted that Scotland would want the right to stage a second referendum on independence to "protect" itself under such a scenario. The 2016 Brexit vote saw two-thirds of Scots vote to Remain, but the weight of votes south of the border swung the vote in favour of Leave.

Ms Sturgeon also said that Brexit now makes the prospect of Scottish independence "inevitable" as party delegates gather in Glasgow today for its Autumn conference.

The SNP leader has previously indicated that the SNP would not sand in the way of a second Brexit vote, but made it clear today that her 35 MPs were ready to vote for a second vote if it came before the Commons.

"The important point here is that the country, Scotland or the UK as a whole, can’t find itself in the situation where it’s a really bad outcome or a worse outcome," she told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show today.

"There has to be space for common-sense and calm consideration of the best outcome.

On the prospect of a a vote in the House of Commons on a People’s Vote on Brexit, MS Sturgeon added: "I would expect the SNP MPs to vote for that if it comes to a vote in the House of Commons.”

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said Scots should not be forced into accepting the result of any second Brexit referendum if they again vote to remain but the majority of the UK vote to leave. He indicated that such a scenario should see Scotland given the right to hold a second vote on independence

"If there's a People's Vote, we need to make sure that our position is protected," he told the Sophy Ridge Show on Sky News.

"We must have the right - if we are being dragged out of Europe, if we are being dragged out of the single market and customs union - that we have that ability to determine our own future.

"As this conference takes place, there was a huge demonstration yesterday in Edinburgh, talking about up to 100,000 people that marched in support for Scottish independence.

"There are polls out this morning that show that a majority of the Scottish people would support an independent Scotland in the likelihood of a hard Brexit.

"So, it's very clear circumstances here are changing. I think people are expressing a very clear opinion that they want to have their rights - as European citizens - protected."

Ms Sturgeon also indicated that the Brexit process over the past two years has sealed the case for Scottish independence.

Asked if she thought it was now "inevitable", she added: "I think Scottish independence will happen so you're asking me to use the term inevitable, I guess I would use that.

"I think we're on a journey that will end with independence. I think the Brexit brings the issues around this very sharply into focus."

Ms Sturgeon referred to the "democratic deficit" of the Brexit vote itself which saw almost two-thirds fo Scots vote to Remain in the Uk but the weight of votes south of the border swung the vote in favour of Leave.

"It's hard to think of a better illustration of that democrats deficit than that."

The prospect of SNP MPs backing a vote increases the prospect after Labour indicated at its conference a fortnight ago it could also back such a vote.

A spokesperson for the People’s Vote campaign said: “There is growing support in every part of the UK to give voters the democratic opportunity to cancel Brexit, and the SNP and people of Scotland have a crucial role to play to cleaning up a mess that is not of their making.

“On this crucial issue Nicola Sturgeon is showing she is a political leaders who listens to her voters – who back a People’s Vote by a margin of more than four to one – and also her party’s members who are shown by our poll today to support giving the public a final say by an even bigger margin.

“These poll findings are extremely encouraging, because a People’s Vote is an opportunity for Scotland’s clear desire to remain part of the European family of nations to be respected, by achieving a positive vote south as well as north of the border.

“Regardless of Scotland’s constitutional future – and the People’s Vote campaign has no view one way or another on that important question – a People’s Vote offers us all a chance to keep Scotland, and the rest of the UK, in the EU now. As the vast majority of people in Scotland know, that is vital for jobs, investment, public services, citizens’ and workers’ rights and environmental protection."