Sturgeon says it would be ‘more than passing strange’ for Corbyn to oppose Scottish independence referendum

Nicola Sturgeon has said it would be “more than passing strange” for Jeremy Corbyn to oppose a second Scottish independence referendum.

The First Minister met with the Labour leader at Westminster on Wednesday for talks about Brexit.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

She told the BBC she had not had a “specific conversation” with Mr Corbyn about a referendum if he were to become Prime Minister, but that “there may well be a point” where that happens.

But she added: “The interesting thing about Jeremy Corbyn is, before he became leader of the Labour Party, I’m sure he would have been absolutely fullsquare behind the right of the people of Scotland to choose their own future.

“He seems to - and I’m not criticising him for this, I think it’s broadly the right position - to support self-determination for countries all over the globe. It would be more than passing strange if he didn’t do that for Scotland.”

In January, the First Minster said she would give an update on her timetable for holding a new Scottish independence referendum within “weeks”. She has since said she needs to wait for more clarity about Brexit before doing so.