Sturgeon blasts Johnson's PM speech as 'divorced from reality'

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has described Boris Johnson's first speech as Prime Minister as "rambling and blame-shifting".

Ms Sturgeon took to Twitter shortly after Mr Johnson spoke outside Downing Street having met the Queen to become Prime Minister.

In his speech he said: "I am standing before you today, to tell you the British people, that those critics are wrong - the doubters, the doomsters, the gloomsters are going to get it wrong again."

Mr Sturgeon said: "Behind all the ‘make Britain great again’ type rhetoric, that speech was rambling, blame-shifting and, to put it mildly, somewhat divorced from reality."