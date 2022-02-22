Covid Scotland: Nicola Sturgeon announces end of vaccine passports as face mask rules to be relaxed

But the First Minister said Scots will still be asked to self-isolate despite the legal requirement to do so ending in England.

She also insisted Scotland is “determined to retain a robust testing system” despite uncertainty over future funding.

Ms Sturgeon announced the moves as she outlined her framework for living with Covid in Holyrood.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said all Covid restrictions will end in England on Thursday and free mass testing will stop from April 1.

Outlining her framework for living with Covid, Ms Sturgeon said the vaccine passport scheme will come to an end on Monday, February 28, while the legal requirement to wear face coverings in certain indoor settings and public transport will become guidance from March 21.

She said: “However, we will continue to strongly recommend the wearing of face coverings in shops and other indoor public places, and on public transport.”

Legal restrictions on businesses and places of worship will also end on March 21.

Ms Sturgeon said a detailed plan for the future of the test and protect scheme will be outlined in March.

Speaking in Holyrood, she said: “As we do this work in the coming weeks and for the transition period - subject to one change I will set out shortly - access to testing will continue on broadly the same basis as now.”

She added: “Firstly if you have Covid symptoms, you should continue to go for a PCR test. Access to these tests will remain free of charge at testing sites across the country.

“Second, you should continue to make regular use of lateral flow tests even if you don’t have symptoms.

“The only immediate change we are making to current arrangements on lateral flow tests for the general population is in our advice on the frequency of testing.

“Instead of advice to test before going anywhere to mix with others, we will from Monday revert to advice to test at least twice a week and in particular if you are going to a crowded place or mixing with someone who is clinically vulnerable.

“Lateral flow tests will remain free of charge in the transition phase.”

Ms Sturgeon said: "I also want to emphasise that in Scotland, for now, we will continue to ask those who test positive for Covid to isolate for the recommended period.

"And we will continue to make self isolation support payments available to those who are eligible.

"We will, of course, keep the recommended period of isolation under review.”

The First Minister voiced her “frustration” that decisions in England determine the resources available in Scotland for testing and other Covid measures.

She said: “As of now, we have no clarity on how much of the Covid testing infrastructure the UK government intends to retain; no clarity on how much investment will support it in future; and no clarity on whether the Treasury will provide additional resources to pay for it or demand instead that funding is taken from elsewhere in the health budget.

"I hope we get this clarity soon so that we can out in more detail our longer term approach to testing.