Stephen Flynn says Rishi Sunak must ‘grasp the thistle and get Nadhim Zahawi gone’ over tax scandal

Stephen Flynn has demanded Rishi Sunak “grasp the thistle and get Nadhim Zahawi gone” over his ongoing tax scandal.

Mr Zahawi is set to face an ethics inquiry into his tax affairs - as allegations against the Conservative Party chairman piled pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The Tory party chairman is under growing pressure after admitting resolving a a multimillion-pound tax dispute with HMRC by paying a penalty — reportedly around 30 per cent of a £5 million settlement, while Chancellor under former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Mr Sunak has now ordered an investigation into the scandal, but the SNP Westminster leader called for him to go further, accusing the Prime Minister of being “scared to make a decision”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Appearing on Sky News, Mr Flynn claimed the Prime Minister had promised there will be “professionalism, integrity and accountability” when “he came into office.”

He said: “And what we’ve seen in his short time is the Gavin Williamson scandal, the situation with Dominic Raab and the allegations made about him, the chaos with the home secretary being a threat to national security, but then getting her job back.

“And now, of course, we see the situation where the chair of the Conservative Party, a former chancellor, and his bizarre tax affairs.

“I think we need clarity immediately from Nadhim Zahawi in relation to that.

“But in the meantime, Rishi Sunak needs to grasp the thistle and get the Nadhim Zahawi gone.

“This is kicking it into the long grass from Rishi Sunak.

“He’s scared to make a decision, and he’s scared to make a decision because his party is deeply, deeply divided.”

It comes after a senior Tory MP broke ranks to call for Mr Zahawi to “temporarily recuse himself” from his party and Cabinet role until a probe into his conduct is over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caroline Nokes, chairwoman of the Commons Women and Equalities Committee, told BBC Breakfast Mr Zahawi should “stand aside until this matter is all cleared up”.

She said: “When you become the story, it’s a distraction from anything else the government’s trying to do.

“There are countless examples of good, competent cabinet colleagues who got themselves in a mess, who have resigned and in some instances returned just a few months later, and I think in order to get this cleared up, Nadhim should stand aside and let the investigation run its course.”

An outspoken critic of Mr Johnson, she added he bore some of the blame for the unfolding story.

Ms Nokes added: “I would lay part of the blame at Boris Johnson, this is a legacy problem.

"Much like the BBC story [about a loan guarantee for Johnson] – this is a hangover from his time.”

Home Office minister Chris Philp earlier told broadcasters there were “no outstanding issues” in relation to Mr Zahawi’s tax affairs when appointing him Conservative Party chairman in the autumn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to Times Radio, he said: “As far as I’m aware, the point at which Nadhim Zahawi was appointed to his current position by the current Prime Minister, the Prime Minister was not aware of the previous back-and-forward earlier in the summer.

“And he was told there were no outstanding issues — taxation issues — applicable at that time.

“Obviously subsequent to that, particularly over the weekend just gone, a number of questions have arisen, have come up publicly.