Stephen Flynn labels outside earnings of MPs ‘repeat of expenses scandal’ and demands reform

Stephen Flynn has labelled the outside earnings of MPs a “repeat of the expenses scandal” and urged Rishi Sunak to pass legislation reforming them.

Stephen Flynn has written to the Prime Minister over the Westminster accounts.

The SNP Westminster leader wrote to the Prime Minister following the the Westminster Accounts project by Sky News and Tortoise Media, which revealed the scale of political donations and outside earnings in politics.

It revealed fourteen MPs were given more than £250,000 each towards their campaigns and causes, while several former Prime Ministers made millions in outside earnings.

Boris Johnson has earned £1,064,785 from jobs outside his MP or prime minister salary since the beginning of this parliament, which started in December 2019.

Theresa May earned the most, being recieving £2.8 million in payments and gifts since December 2019, mostly in the form of speaking fees paid to her private office.

Mr Flynn has now urged the Prime Minister to act, labelling it “a shameful repeat of the expenses scandal”.

In a letter, he said: "The fact that two former Prime Ministers have raked in £3.6 million since the last General Election – presumably solely because of the privileged positions they previously held – is something that is rightly being met with public disgust.

“Since leaving office, Boris Johnson has made over £1 million making just 4 speeches in the United States, India, and Portugal. On days when parliament was sitting, he was busy lining his pockets on the far side of the planet.

“To the public this doesn’t look anything like public service, it looks like profiteering.

“Being elected as an MP is a privilege and must never be treated as anything less than a full-time job. Whether a former Prime Minister or a backbench MP, there should be zero tolerance of politicians making millions in speaking tours, particularly at a time when people are facing crippling energy costs, soaring mortgage rates and the worst inflation in 40 years.

“If the public are to have any belief that this scandal is being taken seriously, then there must now be root-and-branch reform of MP second jobs, outside earnings and donations.

"Any reform must be enforceable and must close all too convenient loopholes which have been exploited for far too long.

“I am therefore proposing the introduction of robust government legislation which will finally put an end to dark money donations, block MPs from taking second jobs that involve a considerable time commitment or conflict of interest and ensure restrictions and full transparency on outside earnings.”

Former attorney general Sir Geoffrey Cox was the second-highest earning MP, receiving £2.1 million, mostly from his legal work, while Boris Johnson has received £1.2 million since December 2019.

Sir Keir Starmer received the most campaign donations, with £752,809 given to him by 67 companies and individuals.

Rishi Sunak was given £546,043 in donations for his leadership campaign this summer, when he lost to Liz Truss before becoming prime minister when she stepped down.

