'Staff in shock' as SNP constituency office attacked by vandals

Police are investigating after an SNP constituency office was attacked by vandals last night.

The building in Carluke, South Lanarkshire, is the base of Clydesdale MSP Aileen Campbell.

The office of Clydesdale MSP Aileen Campbell in Carluke was spray-painted with 'SNP Out' and a window was smashed. Picture: John Devlin

Vandals smashed a window and spray-painted ‘SNP out’ on the front of the office in the town’s Kirkton Street.

Officers were in attendance at the scene this morning.

One passerby told The Scotsman: “The staff are in shock. It’s a horrible thing to have done.”

The office is used as a base for canvassers working across the Lanark and Hamilton East constituency, a key marginal seat being defended by the SNP’s Angela Crawley at next month’s general election.

The Scotsman has approached the party for comment.

