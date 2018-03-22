St Andrews university ranked in top ten for student life

A Scottish university has made it on to a list of the top ten UK universities as rated by students, while another scooped a place for universities showing the greatest improvement.

The Times Higher Education 2018 UK Student Experience survey released today covering issues from quality of teaching to social life reveals the University of St Andrews in tenth place. It shares the ranking with the University of Chichester. Loughborough University took first place.

The university also came second for community atmosphere; second equal for both “high quality staff and lectures and well-structured courses; and third equal for helpful, interested staff and dealing with personal requirements.

Over 20,000 students at 116 universities rated 22 core aspects of university life.

Meanwhile Glasgow Caledonian University is the second most improved university -going from 99th last year, to 67th this year. Professor Sally Mapstone, principal of the University of St Andrews said the university deserved its place in the top ten.

“The highest quality of student experience is at the heart of what makes our universities successful and relevant, and we’re delighted that St Andrews has been recognised.”