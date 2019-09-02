Speculation grows of snap general election as Boris Johnson calls emergency cabinet meeting

Downing Street has warned MPs that it would be "entirely unreasonable" for them to attempt to "bind the hands" of Boris Johnson as he seeks to negotiate a new Brexit deal.

The Prime Minister has put rebels within his party on notice that they face losing the whip and being barred from standing for the Tories if they vote against the Government.

Boris Johnson outside Downing Street today ahead of an emergency cabinet meeting

Mr Johnson called a meeting of his Cabinet on Monday afternoon to consider how to respond to the possibility of MPs seeking to take control of Commons business.

It has sparked feverish speculation about the prospect of a general election being called within days if the Government loses the expected Commons vote on Tuesday.

A Downing Street source told the Press Association: "They will discuss Government's response to MPs seeking to take control of legislative agenda away from Government and handing it to the opposition and Corbyn without the consent of the people."

The view from Number 10 is that the expected vote on Tuesday is "an expression of confidence in (the) Government's negotiating position to secure a deal and will be treated as such".

The Prime Minister is also hosting all Tory MPs at Number 10 on Monday evening for a gathering which could prove awkward given the threat to remove the whip from rebels.

His official spokesman earlier told a Westminster briefing that the UK would leave the EU "whatever the circumstances" on October 31.

He added: "The Prime Minister has said from the start that he will be energetic in pursuit of a deal. We have put forward reasonable proposals and the PM and his team have been discussing these with EU leaders and the commission over the summer recess.

"It would be entirely unreasonable for MPs - having rejected the previous deal three times - to attempt to bind the hands of the Prime Minister as he seeks to negotiate a deal they can support ahead of EU Council in October."

Earlier, Mr Johnson was accused of "goading" some Tory MPs to rebel so he can force a snap general election having purged opponents of a no-deal Brexit from the party.

Conservative David Gauke, the former justice secretary and rebel ringleader, accused the Prime Minister of deliberately trying to lose votes to block a deal-less departure this week.

Mr Gauke, the leader of the so-called "Gaukeward squad" of Tory rebels, said the Prime Minister's move was an "unusual" and "particularly confrontational" approach.

And he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that he has not been subject to the usual "cajoling" from Cabinet allies to urge him to support the Government's line.

"I don't think there seems to be a huge effort to persuade people to support the Government this week. I think they seem to be quite prepared for there to be a rebellion, then to purge those who support the rebellion from the party," he said.

"None of that is happening. The usual operation isn't particularly happening. It does seem to me they are almost goading people into voting against the Government.

"Because I think the strategy, to be honest, is to lose this week and then seek a general election having removed those of us who are not against Brexit, not against leaving the European Union, but believe we should do so with a deal.

Mr Gauke also said he has taken the extraordinary move of writing to Attorney General Geoffrey Cox and Lord Chancellor Robert Buckland, asking them to confirm whether the Government believes in the rule of law.

The backbencher's letter came after Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove refused to confirm whether ministers would abide by any no-deal prevention law passed.

Mr Gauke said: "The rule of law is hugely important to this country and I am concerned by some of the briefings that have been put out by the Government suggesting that they won't comply with the law, and I think Michael was equivocal on that question yesterday."

A meeting between the PM and rebels, including Mr Gauke, had been scheduled for Monday but was abruptly cancelled by Downing Street.