SNP would back plan to install Jeremy Corbyn as temporary prime minister

Nicola Sturgeon has admitted the SNP would back a plan to install Jeremy Corbyn as prime minister on a temporary basis in order to avoid a no-deal Brexit.

Senior Nationalists are concerned there is now little time left to agree on a compromise candidate among opposition parties to replace Boris Johnson, if the Tory leader was to be forced from office by a vote of no confidence in the Commons.

Jeremy Corbyn has so far refused to back calls for a general election

The First Minister tweeted on Friday that she agrees with the idea of installing the Labour leader as PM through a vote of no confidence in the Conservative administration so he can secure a Brexit extension, before then calling an immediate general election.

In response to a tweet making the suggestion, Ms Sturgeon said: “Agree with this. VONC [vote of no confidence], opposition unites around someone for sole purpose of securing an extension, and then immediate General Election.

“Nothing is risk free but leaving Johnson in post to force through no deal - or even a bad deal - seems like a terrible idea to me.”

Mr Johnson has maintained Britain will leave the EU on October 31, with or without a deal.

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has called for a general election to take place as soon as possible

Earlier on Friday, a senior SNP source told ITV News: “It is increasingly clear that we will have to install a new prime minister via a vote of no confidence, so that we can request a delay to Brexit and hold an election,” a party source told

“The convention is absolutely clear that it is the leader of the opposition - in this case Jeremy Corbyn - who should become prime minister in those circumstances.

“Trying to find a compromise candidate, a national unity candidate, is too complicated, especially in the time we have. Whether people like it or not, the temporary prime minister has to be Corbyn.”

The source added that the other opposition parties, and the 34 independent MPs, would have to come round to backing Corbyn, if they want to be certain of avoiding a no deal Brexit.

Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson has repeatedly said she would not support any deal that saw Mr Corbyn become PM.

Nicola Sturgeon has previously claimed her party would explore all options to ensure the UK did not crash out of the EU.

“I’ve said all along we would work across the parties to try and put a coalition together in Westminster to preferably stop Brexit altogether, but absolutely to stop a no deal Brexit,” she said in August.

“My view is the consequences of a no deal Brexit are so severe that we should be exploring all options and we shouldn’t be ruling anything out.”

An SNP spokesman told The Scotsman: “The SNP has led the way in ensuring Brexit can be stopped and in bringing parliament back into action after the Tories sought to shut down UK democracy, and we will continue to work with all opposition MPs to stop a no deal Brexit and call a General Election to remove this dangerous and undemocratic Prime Minister as soon as possible.

“It is now possible - if the political will is there - that parties could come together to ensure that the letter to secure an extension is not left in the hands of Boris Johnson and his cronies, who are determined to find a way to get around the Benn Act, but is instead sent by a temporary caretaker prime minister, who would be in office only as long as is necessary to send the letter, with an election held immediately afterwards. We remain open to all options to achieve the aim of stopping a No Deal Brexit and getting rid of Boris Johnson.”

Scots Tory MP Kirstene Hair said: “This report confirms what many have long suspected – SNP MPs will happily prop up Jeremy Corbyn in Number 10.

“There is no doubt that Corbyn’s weak stance on indyref2 is a deciding factor for the Nationalists.

“He has already left the door open for a re-run of the 2014 referendum if he becomes Prime Minister.

“Only a Conservative government will stand up for those who voted ‘No’ in what was meant to be a once in a generation event.”