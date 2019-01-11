SNP ‘will help block Brexit’ for new independence vote

A government of national unity is needed to halt Brexit, a leading SNP MP has argued – but the Nationalists should only take part if the right to hold a second independence referendum is granted.

Joanna Cherry said a temporary cross-party government would be required to extend the Article 50 process to allow a second EU referendum to take place.

But the SNP MP for Edinburgh South West said the Scottish Government “must be granted the power to hold an independence referendum”.

Speaking at a rally in London, Ms Cherry said: “What may be required is a temporary cross-party government to seek an extension of Article 50 in order to hold a People’s Vote and then revoke Article 50 before holding a general election.

“For the SNP to take their rightful place in a temporary government as the third party at Westminster, Scotland’s interests in Europe must be taken on board and be given equal footing with England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

“There must also be an acknowledgement that the Brexit process has strengthened the mandate for a second independence referendum and the Scottish Parliament must be granted the power to hold an independence referendum when they judge the time is right.”