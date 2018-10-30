SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford mocked for ‘simple crofter’ claim

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has been mocked for claiming he is a “simple crofter” in the Commons.

Mr Blackford, Ross, Skye and Lochaber MP, attacked the Chancellor for “short-changing crofters and farmers” in his response to the Budget.

But there were jeers from the opposition benches as he declared his interest in the topic - saying “I am just a simple crofter with 10 acres” - due to his long career in investment banking.

Former trade minister Greg Hands attacked Mr Blackford for posturing, saying he could not recall the MP’s crofting habits during his time in the City of London.

“I noticed him describing himself as a ‘simple crofter’,” said Mr Hands. “I have a little bit of doubt about this.

“I had a career in the City and I don’t recall him being a simple crofter at that time.

“Maybe that was his codename on his Bloomberg terminal as he was buying and selling financial assets.”

Conservative and former business minister Anna Soubry also pointed to Mr Blackford’s wealthy background.

She said: “Would he like to do a Google search, as I have just done, to discover that apparently his small, simple croft is valued at somewhere in the region of half a million pounds.”