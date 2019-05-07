SNP U-turn on promise to reduce Scots airline taxes

The Scottish Government has ditched a flagship plan to cut airline taxes in Scotland to deal with the looming "climate emergency", it has been announced.

The pledge to cut Airline Departure Tax (APD) by 50% had been in the SNP's manifesto for the 2016 elections and was at the heart of its economic blueprint for economic growth in the 2104 independence referendum.

But environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham announced today ministers will commit to not proceeding with proposed reductions to Air Departure Tax when the issue is debated at Holyrood tomorrow. They will also step up up the pressure on rival political parties to drop their opposition to a workplace parking tax in Scotland.

The move will anger airline bosses who have already axed Scots routes over the failure to implement the promised tax cut.

"Following the First Minister’s declaration of a climate emergency last week, and the recommendations from the UK Committee on Climate Change, we have moved quickly to increase Scotland’s emissions reduction targets – which will now be the most stringent in the world," Ms Cunningham said today.

" We are reviewing a range of policies across government to ensure that we can meet those targets.

“Scotland has already shown global leadership by including a fair share of international aviation and shipping emissions in its statutory climate targets, and the fact is that aviation emissions contribute a relatively limited amount to Scotland’s overall carbon emissions - so while we are making this commitment as the first step to meeting the climate emergency, no one should be pretending that this is job done.

“Politicians across parliament and across the UK need to rise to the occasion. If we are all in agreement that the planet is facing a climate emergency, then we all need to do what is in the national – and indeed international – interest, and not just what suits party political purposes.”

The pledge to reduce APD has already been delayed due to a technical issue with Highlands airports and was never likely to be introduced as it may jeopardise the SNP's relationship with the pro-independence Greens.

Finance Secretary Derek Mackay said: “All parts of government and society have a contribution to make to meeting this challenge - and reducing Air Departure Tax is no longer compatible with more ambitious climate targets.

“We continue to support our tourism industry, which is going from strength to strength, and we will work with the sector to develop in a sustainable way. We welcome their efforts – and those of the aviation industry - to reduce carbon emissions."