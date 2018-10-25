SNP steps up People’s Vote bid as MPs see Barnier

The SNP’s Westminster leader has said the Nationalists will lead the bid for a second EU referendum if parliament rejects Theresa May’s Brexit deal.

Ian Blackford said the SNP would put forward a motion on a so-called People’s Vote if staying in the single market and customs union is closed off or the UK heads for a no-deal Brexit.

Mr Blackford said if MPs vote down the Prime Minister’s deal, then parliament would “exert its authority over the government at that stage”.

The SNP’s Westminster leader will meet EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels today with counterparts from the Liberal Democrats, Plaid Cymru and the Greens to set out their wish for a soft Brexit, and the option of a second EU referendum.

Over 500,000 people are thought to have marched in central London on Saturday to call for a vote on the final terms of the Brexit deal.