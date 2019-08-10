SNP step up 'referendum readiness' after poll shows independence majority

The Scottish National Party are gearing up for "referendum readiness" in anticipation of a second independence vote.

Keith Brown, the party’s depute leader, said a poll showing majority support for independence confirmed the nation was “on a journey”.

The latest survey found 52 per cent of Scots would vote for independence. Picture: John Devlin

“The exact date of the referendum may not yet be fixed, but we know it is coming, and we are already working to win,” Mr Brown told The National.

The latest survey found 52 per cent of Scots would vote for independence, with 48 per cent against. The poll suggests that independence may be becoming a more attractive option to Scottish voters as the deadline for leaving the EU looms and new Prime Minister Boris Johnson talks up a no-deal Brexit.

Mr Brown, said: “This has been a hugely significant week for the SNP and the whole Yes movement.

“The phenomenal Ashcroft poll has been coming for a while. Not only did it show a majority in favour of independence, it revealed a majority in favour of a referendum within the next two years.

“Importantly though, it confirms the nation is on a journey. So, we have a mandate, the Referendum Bill is in progress, momentum is building daily, and the Unionist parties are ripping themselves apart.

Keith Brown. Picture: John Devlin

“The people of Scotland are telling us they want change, and they should be the people to make that decision. What an amazing platform from which to build support.”

“Preparations are well under way to ramp up our referendum readiness over the autumn – General Election or not. Some 270,000 people have pledged their support to our campaign. The exact date of the referendum may not yet be fixed, but we know it is coming, and we are already working to win.”

His remarks came after former cabinet colleague, Kenny MacAskill suggested the First Minister was “wholly unprepared” for an early referendum in a column in The Scotsman.

The Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson said the poll would be used as part of “discussions going forward” with Boris Johnson as she said she continued to support “him in his goal of getting a [Brexit] deal”.

Ms Davidson said that the result of the poll “obviously registered” but that it was the “first poll which showed them slightly ahead since 2017, and we’ve had two years of polls showing the other side slightly ahead and that’s never made front page news.”