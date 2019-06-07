SNP 'roadshows' to sell Scottish independence vision

Senior SNP figures are embarking on a roadshow to attempt to sell their independence vision to Scots as uncertainty around Brexit continues to define British politics.

The first such event took place in the village of Banavie near Fort William, and featured two of the SNP's best known politicians, Westminster leader Ian Blackford and popular Paisley MP Mhairi Black.

An initial run of roadshows are set to take place in the Highlands and Islands, with events in Portree, Dingwall and Ullapool planned for the next three weeks.

READ MORE: Spanish diplomat gives SNP boost on Independence



There are also believed to be roadshow events planned for other parts of Scotland following Nicola Sturgeon's acceleration of her proposal for a second vote on independence.

It was reported that 150 people attended the Banavie event to hear discussions on the plans for an independence referendum within the next 18 months, and a perspective from the two MPs on the Brexit stalemate at Westminster.

Ian Blackford told The National: "

“Any pretence that we will ever be treated as an equal partner in the UK has long gone.

READ MORE: Sturgeon to press on with Indyref2



“We now face the choice of two very different futures – the threat of continued Westminster rule in Brexit Britain, or the opportunity to fulfil Scotland’s potential as an independent European nation.

“These town hall meetings across the length and breadth of Scotland will offer the chance to reach out to former No voters, those who are unsure, and the many people who are now changing their minds and moving towards support for independence.

“I hope that people in Scotland will reflect on what is the chaos of Westminster."

Ms Black told the meeting that 'Brexit chaos' is being imposed on Scotland.