SNP MSPs meet to decide on disciplining Fergus Ewing
SNP MSPs are meeting to discuss whether to take disciplinary action against veteran nationalist Fergus Ewing.
Mr Ewing, a fierce critic of Humza Yousaf and the power-sharing deal between the SNP and the Scottish Greens, arrived for the meeting shortly after 7pm this evening.
The Scotsman exclusively revealed earlier this year that he faced losing the whip after he voted against the government in a no-confidence motion in Green minister, Lorna Slater, over the deposit return scheme.
The Inverness and Nairn MSP has been an MSP since devolution in 1999 – he was there to see the historic moment when his mother officially reopened the Scottish Parliament.
Once the SNP came to power in 2007, Mr Ewing did well, serving as community safety minister and then as energy, enterprise and tourism minister under Alex Salmond.
Then in 2016 under Nicola Sturgeon, he became rural affairs secretary, bringing him right to the frontbenches. He has been a backbencher since 2019.
