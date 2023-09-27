Mr Ewing could be suspended from the party

SNP MSPs are meeting to discuss whether to take disciplinary action against veteran nationalist Fergus Ewing.

Mr Ewing, a fierce critic of Humza Yousaf and the power-sharing deal between the SNP and the Scottish Greens, arrived for the meeting shortly after 7pm this evening.

The Scotsman exclusively revealed earlier this year that he faced losing the whip after he voted against the government in a no-confidence motion in Green minister, Lorna Slater, over the deposit return scheme.

Fergus Ewing arrives for the meeting. Picture: Conor Matchett

The Inverness and Nairn MSP has been an MSP since devolution in 1999 – he was there to see the historic moment when his mother officially reopened the Scottish Parliament.

Once the SNP came to power in 2007, Mr Ewing did well, serving as community safety minister and then as energy, enterprise and tourism minister under Alex Salmond.