SNP MSP joins opposition to Nicola Sturgeon’s backing of ‘People’s Vote’ on Brexit

SNP opposition to Nicola Sturgeon’s support of the People’s Vote has grown with Kenny Gibson becoming the latest Nationalist politician to warn it has implications for Scottish independence.

Mr Gibson, the MSP for Cunninghame North, has joined Pete Wishart MP, Angus McNeill MP and the former cabinet secretary Alex Neil MSP in voicing concerns that a second Brexit vote would enable Unionists to argue for another vote on the terms of Scottish independence in the event of a Yes vote. Ms Sturgeon has said the SNP will support a referendum on the terms of the Brexit deal.

This week Mr Gibson rebelled against the SNP whip by failing to support a Holyrood vote for a second Brexit referendum. The vast majority of SNP MSPs joined the Lib Dems and Greens to support an amendment calling for the People’s Vote.

Speaking to the independence-supporting National newspaper, Mr Gibson said he favoured a second Scottish independence referendum because Brexit had brought a “material change in circumstances”.

When it came to Brexit, however, he said nothing had changed “materially”.

“I also believe that having a second vote on the Brexit package sets a precedent. One I would not want to see imposed post indyref2.”

Mr Neil did not vote in the Holyrood Brexit debate on Wednesday, but he told the National the SNP was “bounced” into supporting the policy after Ms Sturgeon annnounced SNP MPs would back a second Brexit referendum on a TV interview.

Mr Neil said: “What I am first and foremost is a Nationalist. I want independence for Scotland so I judge everything on the basis on whether advances or not the case for Scottish independence and based on that criteria I think it is a huge mistake to support the idea of a confirmatory referendum, which will be used against us by our opponents.”