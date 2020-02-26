SNP MSP James Dornan to stand down at next election

An SNP MSP has announced plans to stand down at the Scottish Parliament election next year.

James Dornan, who has represented Glasgow Cathcart since he was first elected as an MSP in 2011, said he would not be seeking re-election in the 2021 Holyrood contest.

James Dornan MSP has confirmed he will not seek re-election. Picture: John Devlin

He tweeted: "I've let a number of my constituents know tonight, that I'll not be seeking re-election in next year's Holyrood election."

The move comes hours after he was the sole MSP to abstain in a Scottish Parliament vote in support of the general principles of a proposed new law to provide free period products across Scotland.

READ MORE: Here’s why I’m backing Nicola Sturgeon to win independence for Scotland – Angus Robertson

He told The National: "After many months of consideration, I have decided not to stand in next year's Scottish Parliament elections. It has been the greatest honour of my life to serve as the MSP for my home constituency of Glasgow Cathcart - representing the area I grew up in and where I continue to live.

READ MORE: This SNP government is guilty of dereliction of duty - Brian Monteith

"It has been an immense pleasure and a joy to stand up for and help the great people of the constituency for the past nine years, but I think next year is the right time for me to move on."

He added: "I am looking forward to having more time to spend with my partner, catch up with my family and do some of the things I've been putting off over the years whilst campaigning for Scottish independence as an elected representative."

The MSP said he will continue to work "tirelessly" for his constituents over the next year.

Mr Dornan is convener of Holyrood's Local Government and Communities Committee, which earlier rejected the Period Products (Free Provision) (Scotland) Bill after SNP and

Conservative members voted against it, outnumbering the Green and Liberal Democrats who voted in favour.

The 66-year-old represented the Langside ward on Glasgow City Council before becoming an MSP.

Scottish Cabinet Secretaries were among those paying tribute to Mr Dornan's time in Holyrood.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf tweeted: "Sorry to hear James. I appreciate you've often put your head above the parapet and taken much abuse for it. Also know you'll be missed locally in the constituency you have served so diligently."

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman posted: "Sorry to read this James. Whatever you get up to after next May, I'm wishing you the very best. Meantime, you're no feenished yet!"