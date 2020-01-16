SNP MSP Alex Neil urges Scottish Parliament to hold indyref2 without UK Government approval

A senior nationalist MSP has called on Holyrood to hold a second Scottish independence vote, without the approval of Westminster.

Former SNP Health Secretary Alex Neil insists the Scottish Parliament could press on with indyref2 if the Lord Advocate gave consent.

Alex Neil has urged Holyrood to call indyref2 on its own, even without Westminster consent. Pictures: Pixabay/JPIMedia.

On Tuesday, Boris Johnson formally rejected Nicola Sturgeon's demand for a Scottish independence referendum.

The Prime Minister wrote to the Scottish First Minister stating that both Ms Sturgeon and her predecessor Alex Salmond had pledged that the 2014 referendum would be "once in a generation." event.

But the SNP leader branded the Tories "terrified of Scotland's right to choose" as she warned their opposition will not stand.

Mr Neil told the Daily Record he believes the Scottish Government should seek a legal opinion on whether Holyrood could organise its own consultative referendum without the consent of Westminster.

He said the SNP should consider establishing a Constitutional Convention on the specific issue of Scotland’s “right to choose”.

His remarks come after Constitutional Relations Secretary Mike Russell accused the Prime Minister of ignoring the wishes of Scots voters, who in last month's general election returned an increased number of SNP MPs.

Speaking yesterday Mr Russell said: "I think you can either have democracy or you can have dictatorship, you can't have both.

"If Boris Johnson wants to be a dictator that simply says 'other people's votes don't matter, Scotland's doesn't matter, Scotland isn't a nation', that is a decision which cannot hold in my view, because it goes so much against the views of the people of Scotland.

"Even those who are not in favour of independence, we know are in favour of saying it is right that if the people of Scotland vote for something they get their chance to choose. That is all this is about."