SNP MP warns against 'wildcat independence referendum' claiming it 'terrifies' new supporters

A leading SNP MP has said that suggestions Nicola Sturgeon should hold a "wildcat referendum" or unilaterally declare independence, will scare off former No voters who now back independence in the light of Brexit.

Pete Wishart has warned that new support for independence among Scottish Remain voters, in the aftermath of the UK leaving the EU, is "tenuous" and that anything other than a legal indyref2 "terrifies them" and could "very well return them back to the Nos".

A blogpost by the MP for Perth and north Perthshire pours cold water on recent calls by his Westminster colleagues Joanna Cherry and Angus MacNeil, underlining the growing divide in the party over its "next steps".

Both Cherry and MacNeil have urged the First Minister to pass a Holyrood bill to hold a referendum to break "the current impasse", and believe the Scottish Government would win a legal challenge should the Prime Minister go to court.

Their calls underline a growing frustration within SNP ranks that the continued denial of a Section 30 Order by Boris Johnson - the power which would allow the Scottish Parliament to hold a second independence vote - has stymied any chance of another referendum.

However, Mr Wishart calls for a more cautious approach. In his blog he writes: "Where our new support for independence has been hard won it remains tenuous.

"Our new recruits have come mainly from former No voting Remainers and they are looking to see if we are worthy of their continuing support. Talk of UDIs, ‘dissolved unions’ and wildcat referendums terrify them half to death and pursuing any such strategy could very well return them back to the Nos."

He says the Conservatives are "counting on" the independence movement to be "consumed with impatience, frustration and fragmentation.

"The Tories are looking for anything to get them off the independence hook and are hoping beyond hope that we embark on a strategy that will alienate our new support and confine ourselves to illegality and unconstitutionality.

"They counted on aggressively opposing a further independence referendum to bring Scotland to heel. Instead what has happened is that support for independence has risen with every Johnson denial of our democracy. They are now looking at us and observing with satisfaction what they see as the seeds of division."

Mr Wishart also says that it is "fanciful" to believe that the holding of an "advisory referendum" would be "cost free".

He says the UK government would "boycott" any such referendum and would not "dirty their hands on a legal challenge on something they refuse to even countenance" and that even if one did go ahead, councils may not be "well disposed to participate" in the running of a vote.

Further, he says, any result would have to see more than 50 per cent of the total electorate vote Yes - "a huge threshold to achieve".

"An ‘advisory’ referendum is therefore anything but consequence free," he writes. "It is something that could set us back significantly and could also unleash a range of forces that could quickly escalate out of control."