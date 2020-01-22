SNP MP says 'once in a generation' indyref was just a 'turn of phrase'

An SNP MP has said that the "once in a generation" line used by Nicola Sturgeon during the Scottish independence referendum six years ago was just a "turn of phrase".

Kirsty Blackman, deputy leader of the party's Westminster group, said that the use of the phrase was the same as Boris Johnson's claim he would rather "die in a ditch" than prolong the UK's exit from the European Union.

Speaking on the BBC's Daily Politics, Ms Blackman who also has a strategic role leading on the constitution for the SNP, railed against the UK government for its refusal to grant a Section 30 order for the holding of indyref2, while it did not need to "ask permission" from the EU for the Brexit referendum.

She said: "The UK and the EU are two very different things - with the EU the UK was allowed to have a referendum, it didn't have to ak permission from the EU tro have that referendum but Scotland is being told that it cannot have a referendum, that we don't have permission because we don't have the right to make that decision on our own apperently, which seems to me a very clear difference between the two unions."

Challeneged by Tory MP Ian Duncn Smith that the 2014 vot was a once in a generation referendum", she said: "And Boris Johnson said he would die in a ditch This was a turn of phrase that was used, the reality is we won a mandate in 2016.

"It was a turn of phrase, it was a warning to people, it was a suggestion to people they might lose an opportunity, might end up in a situation where we have terrible things happen as a result.

And now we've got a Conservative government which we overwhelmingly did not vote for, a situation where we're being dragged out of the EU against our will, and so we should have right to choose because the goalposts have changed very significantly."

The prime minister's letter rejecting Ms Sturgeon's request for a second referendum told her "you and your predecessor made a personal promise that the 2014 independence referendum was a 'once in a generation' vote. The people of Scotland voted decisively on that promise to keep our United Kingdom together."