SNP MP fears deselection over vote against legalisation of abortion in Northern Ireland

An SNP MP said she fears she will be deselected by the party after she voted against the legalisation of abortion in Northern Ireland.

Lisa Cameron, who represents East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow, said her office had received more than 900 messages, including “abuse” and “cyber bullying” after her stance sparked an angry reaction.

She has raised the abuse she received with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon but said she has not yet received any response from the SNP leader.

It comes after Cameron and her party colleague, Peter Grant, both voted against lifting the ban on abortion in Northern Ireland when the issue came before the House of Commons last week.

While the matter was a free vote, for individuals to decide how to vote, Sturgeon earlier made clear that if she was in Westminster she would vote in favour of “women’s right to choose”.

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford, and other MPs such as Hannah Bardell and Joanna Cherry, went public with their support for the controversial measure – which was passed by 332 votes to 99.

Cameron, a consultant clinical psychologist whose anti-abortion stance is due in part to having suffered two miscarriages, now fears she will be prevented from standing again for the seat, which she first won in 2015.

She said: “The attacks on me have been nothing less than vitriolic. One individual threatened to come over and ‘abort me’. I hope I will receive support from the party hierarchy soon.

“In a few short days my life has been turned on its head and it looks like I’ll be ousted.”