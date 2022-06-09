SNP ministers refuse to say if £20m independence referendum fund will be redeployed

Conservative MSP Donald Cameron said the Scottish Government faced “severe” funding challenges.

But constitution secretary Angus Robertson refused to engage with the question and insisted another referendum would take place in 2023.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has repeatedly said she wants to hold a vote next year, but the UK Government is unlikely to agree to this.

The Scottish Government’s recent resource spending review, which sets out its broad spending plans for coming years, earmarked £20m for a referendum in 2023/24.

This was criticised by opposition politicians, who pointed to real terms spending cuts of more than £1 billion elsewhere, hitting key areas such as councils and the police.

During a meeting of Holyrood’s constitution, Europe, external affairs and culture committee, Mr Cameron asked Mr Robertson and finance secretary Kate Forbes if they thought a referendum would take place before the end of 2023.

Ms Forbes replied: "That is the intention, and certainly that is what we're working towards."

Mr Robertson said "yes" and argued the Scottish Government had a democratic mandate to hold another vote.

Mr Cameron then asked if the funds would be redeployed if the timetable slips or if a referendum does not happen, adding: "If that transpires, will you redeploy the funding of £20m within the culture portfolio given the very severe challenges that portfolio faces?"

Mr Robertson said the other option was the UK Government "respects the result of the Scottish Parliament election".

Pushed on the issue, he said: "We're going to have a referendum, aren't we?"

Earlier, Mr Cameron asked about cuts to Historic Environment Scotland (HES), which sits within the Government’s wider constitution, external affairs and culture portfolio.

Its funding is set to drop from £61m in 2022/23 to £48m in 2026/27.

Mr Robertson said HES “is significantly better funded in global terms than other parts of the portfolio”, but acknowledged it was an "area of significant challenge".

Labour MSP Sarah Boyack asked about the more than 50 HES properties that remain closed to the public while emergency surveys are carried out to assess the state and safety of the structures and the effects of climate change on their deterioration.

Mr Robertson said: "I'm not saying 'no reason to worry'.

"I suspect like other members of the committee, I care passionately about our heritage and the fact that our built heritage – much of it very old – is facing environmental degradation, which leads to instability and dangers, which leads to the requirement to maintain and support castles and old buildings and all the rest of Scotland's built heritage.

"This was going to be a challenge with or without a resource spending review."