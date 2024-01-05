Siobhian Brown urged people in England and Wales not to rehome their dogs in Scotland

A ban on XL bully dogs has come into force in England and Wales

An SNP minister has been criticised after she warned owners of American XL bully dogs not to rehome the breed in Scotland following a ban south of the border.

Siobhian Brown said people in England and Wales should not exploit "any loopholes that could be created to get rid of their dogs” in Scotland.

The Scottish Conservatives accused her of trying to "deflect attention" from her own "dithering" over whether to follow suit with a ban.

Legislation introduced by the UK Government has made it illegal to breed, sell or walk XL bullies in public without a lead and muzzle in England and Wales. Owners must apply for a certificate of exemption for current pets before the end of the month.

However, restrictions have not been introduced in Scotland. Ms Brown, the Scottish Government’s community safety minister, said it is still “weighing up evidence".

She told the BBC: "It is concerning to hear reports that the XL bully dog is being moved to Scotland for rehoming. We have made it clear to the UK Government that people in England and Wales should not use any loopholes that could be created to get rid of their dogs north of the border or anywhere else in the UK."

The campaign group Bully Watch, which has called for action to be taken in Scotland, estimated that between 100 and 200 adult dogs have been transported north of the border.

“There are dogs being transported up to Scotland daily now,” its spokesman Doug Smith told The Scotsman. “It's hard to put a number, but certainly it's not a handful of cases – it's happening at scale.”

A UK Government source said: “It is nonsensical for Siobhian Brown to talk of a ‘loophole’. The legal position was made clear to the Scottish Government several weeks ago. What we’ve seen with XL bully dogs being rehomed in Scotland is simply a consequence of the Scottish Government’s decision not to ban the breed. We remain of the view that a coordinated, consistent approach across the UK would be the best way forward in terms of public safety.”

The source pointed to a letter that UK animal welfare minister Robbie Douglas-Miller sent to Ms Brown on December 14. This said: “If an XL bully owner in England and Wales travelled to Scotland and sold or otherwise transferred the dog to someone in Scotland this is unlikely to be an offence. It is also unlikely to be an offence for someone in England or Wales to travel to Scotland with their dog and to undertake other activities there, such as abandoning the dog there.”

Scottish Conservative MSP Jamie Greene said: “Siobhian Brown is attempting to deflect attention from and deny responsibility for her own decision to manufacture a difference with the rest of the UK. This isn’t a loophole. It’s an entirely predictable result of her dithering over banning XL bully dogs north of the border.

“That has unsurprisingly led to many of them being rehomed here from down south, and will prove downright dangerous if the animals end up with the wrong individuals as, sadly, has already happened.”