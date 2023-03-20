The SNP is considering allowing those who have already voted in the ongoing leadership contest to change their minds following a row over transparency.

The party said it is considering a suggestion put forward by Ash Regan, one of three candidates vying to become the next leader and First Minister.

She said members had previously been allowed to “update” their choice in a selection contest held in 2015.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It follows the high-profile resignations of media chief Murray Foote and SNP chief executive Peter Murrell, who is Nicola Sturgeon’s husband.

SNP candidate Ash Regan. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

A row erupted after the party initially rubbished claims it had lost 30,000 members since 2021 – a number which was later revealed to be correct. The SNP went on to confirm membership numbers fell from 103,884 in 2021 to 72,186 in February 2023.

“While there was no intent to mislead, I accept that this has been the outcome,” said Mr Murrell in a statement. Mike Russell, the SNP president and interim chief executive, said the situation was a “tremendous mess”.

The debacle has fuelled wider concerns about the transparency of the voting process, with suggestions from figures close to Ms Regan that the ballot should restart. The next SNP leader is due to be announced on March 27.

Kate Forbes and Humza Yousaf, the other two candidates in the race, who are seen as the main challengers, have both rejected this suggestion. Mr Yousaf said: “It’s clear that all three candidates have now said that they have faith in the integrity and all three candidates will respect the outcome of the ballot.”

In a statement, Ms Regan said there had been “a surge in traffic in our campaign mailbox and social media from concerned members, looking for guidance on whether the ballot will go ahead unaltered or if the ballot will be reset”.

She said: “My team have put forward proposals that provide assurance to members with minimum disruption to the election process that we can move ahead constructively on.

“In 2015 selection contests for Westminster candidatures had varying end dates. In some cases, candidates were removed from the ballot before a race ended, where this happened members were able to update their vote. The facility exists within the Mi-Voice system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This would have the benefit of not disrupting members who are happy with their vote while providing an opportunity to reconsider for those who are not. In addition each candidate would be allowed to send one email to the members using the SNP mailing system - allowing a last minute updated message that reflects current events.

“We thank Mike for taking this suggestion seriously and lend our support to the integrity of the ballot. It is important that all parties respect the outcome of the ballot and give full support to the new leader of the SNP.”

Mr Yousaf said Ms Regan’s proposals were not necessary. Speaking in Glasgow, he said: “I just don’t think it’s needed given that all three candidates say that they respect the integrity of the ballot but also that they will respect the outcome. I don’t know why, in the last week, we’d want to change the system which could probably cause some level of confusion.”

An SNP spokesman said: "The SNP take suggestions from candidates very seriously and will, of course, consider those put forward by Ash Regan."

Elsewhere, Ms Sturgeon denied the SNP is in a “mess”, insisting the party is simply going through “some growing pains”. Appearing on ITV’s Loose Women, the outgoing First Minister also said she did not regret her decision to step down.

However, she admitted the SNP had “mishandled” the row over its membership figures.

Asked about the row, Ms Sturgeon said: "The SNP is not in a mess. It’s going through – how can I put this – some growing pains right now. They are necessary but they’re difficult. But I’m stepping down from a party that hasn't lost an election since 2010 in Scotland.”

She added: “Usually parties go through a process like this when they’ve been kicked out by the voters. That’s not the position the SNP is in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve won – my party, rather, has won eight elections in my eight years as leader, so we’re actually in quite a strong position. But I wouldn’t be standing down if I didn’t think this was the right time for some change, renewal, refresh. And I think the trick for my party is to do that while not throwing the baby out with the bath water, and not losing the things that have made us so successful.”

Ms Sturgeon said the SNP has more members in Scotland “than all of the other parties combined” even with its recent fall in numbers, adding: “We are the only mass membership party in the country. So I’m not sitting here saying the process we’re going through right now is easy – it’s not, and that’s an understatement. But we have got to put it in perspective.”