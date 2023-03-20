All Sections
SNP membership numbers: Ash Regan calls for SNP members to be able to change their vote amid transparency row

Ash Regan has called for SNP members to be able to change their vote following a row over transparency.

By Alistair Grant
Published 20th Mar 2023, 12:59 GMT
The leadership hopeful put forward suggestions to address concerns with the ballot process as the SNP seeks to move on from a torrid few days.

Its chief executive, Peter Murrell – who is also Nicola Sturgeon’s husband – resigned over the weekend amid a row over the party’s membership numbers.

The SNP had publicly rubbished reports of falling membership but was forced to publish updated figures following pressure from all three leadership candidates. These showed the party’s membership had plummeted by more than 30,000 over a period of just over a year.

SNP candidate Ash Regan. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Murray Foote, the SNP’s media chief, resigned on Friday after pointing the finger at the party’s HQ.

The row fuelled wider concerns about transparency and the voting process, with suggestions from figures close to Ms Regan that the ballot should restart.

In a statement, Ms Regan’s team thanked Mike Russell, the SNP’s president and interim chief executive, for stepping in and put forward proposals for a route forward.

Ms Regan said: “There has been a surge in traffic in our campaign mailbox and social media from concerned members, looking for guidance on whether the ballot will go ahead unaltered or if the ballot will be reset. My team have put forward proposals that provide assurance to members with minimum disruption to the election process that we can move ahead constructively on.

“In 2015 selection contests for Westminster candidatures had varying end dates. In some cases, candidates were removed from the ballot before a race ended, where this happened members were able to update their vote. The facility exists within the Mi-Voice system.

“This would have the benefit of not disrupting members who are happy with their vote while providing an opportunity to reconsider for those who are not. In addition each candidate would be allowed to send one email to the members using the SNP mailing system - allowing a last minute updated message that reflects current events.

“We thank Mike for taking this suggestion seriously and lend our support to the integrity of the ballot. It is important that all parties respect the outcome of the ballot and give full support to the new leader of the SNP.”

