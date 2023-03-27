Yousaf is set to become Scotland’s youngest first minister and also the first ever person from a minority ethnic background to hold the post after he was elected SNP leader.
A vote in Holyrood will follow on Tuesday to select the next first minister.
The current Scottish Health Secretary will be declared Scotland’s sixth first minister after a vote in the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday.
Ms Sturgeon, who was Scotland’s longest-serving First Minister, announced last month she was stepping down after more than eight years in the job.
SNP MP Joanna Cherry, who was a prominent backer of Ash Regan to become the party’s next leader, has said she looked forward to “the promised bigger tent approach to leadership”.
The MP for Edinburgh South West said on Twitter: “Congratulations to Humza Yousaf on his election.
“I look forward to the promised bigger tent approach to leadership, an improved approach to policy development & a renewed commitment to the cause of #indy.
“Congrats to Ash & Kate for invigorating the debate.”
Communities Secretary Michael Gove congratulated Humza Yousaf on being elected SNP leader and joked the 52%-48% result means there is no need for another.
Speaking in the Commons, Mr Gove said: “Can I on behalf of the Government extend my congratulations to Humza Yousaf on his election as leader of the Scottish National Party. And we look forward to working with him in the future.
“It has been noted that he won by the margin of 52% to 48%, so I hope that SNP colleagues will agree there is no need for another vote.”
Elsewhere in the communities questions session, Labour shadow communities minister Sarah Owen said: “Seven thousand council jobs in Scotland are under threat from SNP cuts to local government.”
Mr Gove said: “There are excellent SNP councillors in Scotland but they are being let down by the Scottish Government … in contrast to here in England where we’re working in partnership with local government to devolve more powers to the front line.”
He added: “I’m afraid that local government in Scotland has been let down by the SNP. It was a key feature of Kate Forbes’ leadership race that she said that more powers should be devolved within Scotland. I hope the new first minister will take note.”
The leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats has criticised Humza Yousaf’s record as Scottish Health Secretary after he was elected as next leader of the SNP.
Alex Cole-Hamilton, who leads the Scottish Liberal Democrats in Holyrood, said: “There are huge challenges facing our country but sadly Humza Yousaf has not proven equal to those challenges in his previous roles. That’s not just my verdict, but that of his colleague Kate Forbes.
“On his watch, one in seven Scots are on a waiting list and his NHS recovery plan has completely failed to tackle crises in A&E, cancer care, mental health and dentistry.”
Mr Cole-Hamilton said he would put himself forward to be selected as first minister in Tuesday’s vote by MSPs.
“This leadership contest has shown Humza Yousaf will always prioritise breaking up the UK,” Mr Cole-Hamilton said.
“My priorities are the cost-of-living crisis, the state of the NHS and the climate emergency. That is what the public want to see Scotland’s Parliament focused on at this difficult time.”
Nicola Sturgeon has voiced her congratulations on Humza Yousaf succeeding her as the SNP’s new leader.
Ms Sturgeon had been careful not to publicly back any of the three candidates running to replace her throughout the campaign
What have the Opposition in Scotland said?
The leader of Scottish Labour has called into question Humza Yousaf’s mandate as he repeated demands for an election.
Anas Sarwar, the leader of Scottish Labour in Holyrood, said of Mr Yousaf’s election as SNP leader: “While I question his mandate and the SNP’s record, it is important to reflect on the election of what will be the first first minister from an ethnic minority background.
“Regardless of your politics, this is a significant moment for Scotland.
“But while Scotland faces the twin crises of the cost of living and the NHS emergency, it is clear that the SNP does not have the answers that Scotland needs.
“This chaotic and divided party is out of touch and out of ideas.
“Humza Yousaf has inherited the SNP’s woeful record, but he has not inherited Nicola Sturgeon’s mandate.
“We need an election now and Scottish Labour is the change that Scotland needs.”
Douglas Ross congratulated Mr Yousaf on becoming the first leader of the SNP from an ethnic minority but said that he had “serious concerns”
Mr Ross said: “We encourage him to govern for all of Scotland and abandon his divisive plans to push independence relentlessly as the self-styled ‘first activist’.
“As the main opposition party, we will hold Humza Yousaf to account when he lets the Scottish people down. Unfortunately, we have serious concerns about his ability.
“For the good of Scotland, we hope he does not lurch from failure to failure as he did when he was Nicola Sturgeon’s Health Secretary, justice secretary and transport minister.
“Humza Yousaf’s election as leader shows that the SNP government are moving further and further away from the real priorities of the Scottish people to obsess over independence.
“The Scottish Conservatives will continue to focus on the issues that matter to people across the country, such as strengthening our economy, supporting our struggling NHS and helping families with the global cost-of-living crisis.”
Humza Yousaf with his wife Nadia El-Nakla and daughter Amal at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, after it was announced that he is the new Scottish National Party leader, and will become the next First Minister of Scotland.
Humza Yousaf was backed by high profile party members, including outgoing Deputy First Minister John Swinney, and new SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, to succeed Nicola Sturgeon, a position for which he had repeatedly been tipped in recent years.
Throughout the campaign, he was described as the continuity candidate – a label he simultaneously shied away from and embraced.
Nicola Sturgeon, the outgoing Scottish First Minister, has congratulated Humza Yousaf on his victory in the race to succeed her.
Ms Sturgeon tweeted: “I pay tribute to all 3 candidates for @theSNP leadership for rising to the challenge.
“Most of all I congratulate @HumzaYousaf and wish him every success.
“He will be an outstanding leader & First Minister and I could not be prouder to have him succeed me.”