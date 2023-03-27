What have the Opposition in Scotland said?

The leader of Scottish Labour has called into question Humza Yousaf’s mandate as he repeated demands for an election.

Anas Sarwar, the leader of Scottish Labour in Holyrood, said of Mr Yousaf’s election as SNP leader: “While I question his mandate and the SNP’s record, it is important to reflect on the election of what will be the first first minister from an ethnic minority background.

“Regardless of your politics, this is a significant moment for Scotland.

“But while Scotland faces the twin crises of the cost of living and the NHS emergency, it is clear that the SNP does not have the answers that Scotland needs.

“This chaotic and divided party is out of touch and out of ideas.

“Humza Yousaf has inherited the SNP’s woeful record, but he has not inherited Nicola Sturgeon’s mandate.

“We need an election now and Scottish Labour is the change that Scotland needs.”

Douglas Ross congratulated Mr Yousaf on becoming the first leader of the SNP from an ethnic minority but said that he had “serious concerns”

Mr Ross said: “We encourage him to govern for all of Scotland and abandon his divisive plans to push independence relentlessly as the self-styled ‘first activist’.

“As the main opposition party, we will hold Humza Yousaf to account when he lets the Scottish people down. Unfortunately, we have serious concerns about his ability.

“For the good of Scotland, we hope he does not lurch from failure to failure as he did when he was Nicola Sturgeon’s Health Secretary, justice secretary and transport minister.

“Humza Yousaf’s election as leader shows that the SNP government are moving further and further away from the real priorities of the Scottish people to obsess over independence.