SNP leadership election debate LIVE: Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan to go head to head in STV debate

The countdown is on. We are minutes away. But where will the debate be won and lost?

In an analysis piece for The Scotsman he wrote: “This is one of the big dividing issues between the three candidates. Mr Yousaf backs Ms Sturgeon’s controversial gender reforms, which would make it easier for a trans person to change their legal gender by removing the need for medical reports. He insists the Scottish Government must challenge the decision by UK ministers to block this from becoming law.