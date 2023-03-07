The debate is live on STV and will give members of the public a chance to see the candidates who are battling it out to become Scotland’s next First Minister.
Members of the public will also be able to put questions towards the candidates as part of the debate.
We bring you live updates from the debate, including all the talking points, key arguments and more.
SNP leadership election debate LIVE: Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan to go head to head in STV debate
Opening statements are underway - Ash Regan opens saying that the SNP has lost its way and that a vote in the ballot is the only way to gain independence.
Humza Yousaf opens up to the whole nation saying that he will build on the SNP Government’s links to create a better Scotland for future generations and a ‘wellbeing economy’ which ‘leaves no one behind’.
Kate Forbes s “Continuity won’t cut it and says that “more of the same is not a manifesto – it is an acceptance of mediocrity.”
We’re almost underway - with STV revaling details of the format of the debate
The candidates will each have a minute to set out their opening statements.
STV political editor Colin Mackay will then ask questions to the three candidates before they cross-examine each other.
Each candidate will have three-and-a-half minutes of being questioned by the other two contenders.
The countdown is on. We are minutes away. But where will the debate be won and lost?
Our political editor Alistair Grant on the “big diving issues” between the cadidates earmarked Gender Reforms as a possible “hot topic” throughout tonight’s discussion.
In an analysis piece for The Scotsman he wrote: “This is one of the big dividing issues between the three candidates. Mr Yousaf backs Ms Sturgeon’s controversial gender reforms, which would make it easier for a trans person to change their legal gender by removing the need for medical reports. He insists the Scottish Government must challenge the decision by UK ministers to block this from becoming law.
Ms Forbes says the reforms are “not a priority right now for the people of Scotland”.
Who will come out on top today - as well as SNP members, members of the public will be able to ask questions to the candidates.
With voting opening a week today, all three candidates will be eager to impress SNP members...
While we’ll also be bringing you live updates, for those wanting to tune in, here’s TV details and more.
The first TV debate between the three candidates battling to become the next SNP leader and First Minister will take place shortly - here’s a look at some of the key points that could define the debate.