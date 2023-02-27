SNP leadership hopeful Ash Regan has apologised on behalf of her party for its U-turn on dualling the A9 and A96.

The SNP made dualling the stretch of road by 2025 a manifesto promise. However, only 11 miles of the route have been dualled since the SNP came to power in 2007. Around 70 miles are still to be upgraded, parts of which are still at the design stage.

Added urgency to speeding up the work has come from the significant increase in fatal crashes on the road, with 13 deaths last year compared to one in each of the previous three years. Safety was given as a key justification for dualling.

Now Ms Regan, who is contesting to become Scotland’s next first minister alongside ministers Kate Forbes and Humza Yousaf, has apologised, describing it as “a total drop of the ball”.

Ash Regan has apologised on behalf of the SNP for its failure to dual the A9

“We debated at conference, we made a manifesto promise, we approved the work in Parliament, and then we failed to deliver,” she said.

“Trust is everything in politics and this is not acceptable. On behalf of the SNP I sincerely apologise.

“I have visited many of the northern communities this weekend and the feelings of anger and betrayal are real and heartfelt. This is a project that needs serious attention and a new way of thinking."

Ms Regan said if she becomes first minister, she would set out a plan to recommit to dualling the road within the first 100 days of her term.

"One of things that struck me while I listened is that many of the people I met have better knowledge and input than those working at the heart of government on this issue,” she said.

"The feeling is that the project is too far north of Holyrood for the people in the positions of power to fully appreciate how slow progress is. I have agreed I would establish a project tracker that is both imposing and visible in the front foyer of St Andrew's House, forcing a daily reminder to check in on progress.”