SNP gender reform critics should consider positions at next election, says minister

SNP politicians critical of Nicola Sturgeon's gender reforms should consider whether to stand for the party at the next election, a senior Scottish Government minister has suggested.

Shirley-Anne Somerville said opponents should question whether they are “comfortable” staying in a party where they “pick and choose” which policies to support.

It came as Joanna Cherry, the high-profile SNP MP, insisted the party should “eat some humble pie” over the gender legislation and “sort this mess out”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nine SNP MSPs, including former minister Ash Regan, defied the party whip when the government’s Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill was voted through the Scottish Parliament before Christmas.

Shirley-Anne Somerville

The legislation aimed to make it easier for transgender Scots to obtain a gender recognition certificate, and would also have lowered the minimum age for applicants from 18 to 16. It has since been blocked by the UK Government.

Debate has been further fuelled in recent weeks by the case of Isla Bryson, who was convicted of two rapes while known as a man called Adam Graham. Bryson, 31, was initially held in a women’s prison but later moved to the male estate following a huge backlash.

Alyn Smith, the SNP MP for Stirling, previously said internal party critics should quit and stand as independents.

But Ms Cherry said self-identification “was not promised in the SNP manifesto”, and insisted: “We rebels are going nowhere particularly now that events have substantiated our legitimate concerns.”

She said it was time to admit that feminist criticisms of the legislation were right, “eat some humble pie and sort this mess out before it does any more damage to the reputation of our party, Parliament and the cause of Scotland’s independence”.

During an interview on the BBC’s Sunday Show, Ms Somerville was asked if SNP politicians who don’t agree with the government’s policy should resign.

She said: "We all stood on a manifesto that was obligated to look at improving the trans community’s life chances and life circumstances, particularly around gender recognition. I think if we stand on a manifesto for that, there’s an expectation, as in any representative of any political party, that you follow that manifesto.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said politicians “may wish to take decisions that are against that manifesto”, adding: “They can do that – political parties have that. They should then question about whether it is comfortable being in a party where you pick and choose the policies after you’ve been [elected].”

Pushed on the issue, Ms Somerville said she did not think critics should resign from the SNP, but added: "If you’re standing as an SNP candidate at an election on a manifesto, you should stand on that manifesto and you should follow that through. At the next election, you can, of course, then decide if you wish to be an SNP candidate.”

She said it was “entirely up to” critics such as Ms Cherry and Ms Regan whether they stand for the SNP at the next election.