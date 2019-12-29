SNP deputy council leader criticised over foreign trips

The deputy leader of Scotland’s largest local authority has been criticised by opposition politicians and unions for the number of foreign trips he undertook on official business this year.

David McDonald, an SNP councillor on Glasgow City Council, shared updates on social media from the seven countries across Europe and Asia he visited as part of civic delegations in the previous 12 months.

The trips were undertaken in an official capacity by Mr McDonald, who is also chair of Glasgow Life – an arm’s-length body that runs the council’s art galleries, leisure facilities and museums.

Mr McDonald, who is the council’s convener for culture, vibrancy and international co-operation, spent six days in Tokyo in April to promote an exhibition of 73 paintings on loan from the Burrell collection.

The local authority said the trip to Japan was at no cost to taxpayers. Gary Smith, the GMB union’s Scottish secretary, told a national newspaper: “Glasgow council taxpayers will be aghast at this councillor’s excesses.”

Thomas Kerr, a Conservative councillor, said: “Globe-trotting David McDonald is just the latest Glasgow SNP politician doing exactly what they berated others for in the past.”

Mr McDonald said: “I’m proud to have the honour of representing our city and Glasgow Life, one of Scotland’s largest charities, at events at home and abroad.

“Every event that I’ve attended has been approved by the council and most by fellow councillors on the cross-party City Administration Committee, including Cllr Kerr.

“This include meetings, launches and ceremonies for major events taking place in Glasgow or other initiatives that support the local economy.”