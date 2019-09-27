SNP considers installing Jeremy Corbyn as temporary prime minister

The SNP leadership is considering supporting a move that would install Jeremy Corbyn as prime minister on a temporary basis in order to avoid a no-deal Brexit.

Senior Nationalists are reportedly concerned there is now little time left to agree a compromise candidate among opposition parties to replace Boris Johnson, if the Tory leader was to be forced from office by a vote of no confidence in the Commons.

Jeremy Corbyn has so far refused to back calls for a general election

A new PM could then approach Brussels to agree an extension to Article 50 before calling a general election.

“It is increasingly clear that we will have to install a new prime minister via a vote of no confidence, so that we can request a delay to Brexit and hold an election,” a party source told ITV News.

“The convention is absolutely clear that it is the leader of the opposition - in this case Jeremy Corbyn - who should become prime minister in those circumstances.

“Trying to find a compromise candidate, a national unity candidate, is too complicated, especially in the time we have. Whether people like it or not, the temporary prime minister has to be Corbyn.”

The source added that the other opposition parties, and the 34 independent MPs, would have to come round to backing Corbyn, if they want to be certain of avoiding a no deal Brexit.

Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson has repeatedly said she would not support any deal that saw Mr Corbyn become PM.

Nicola Sturgeon has previously claimed her party would explore all options to ensure the UK did not crash out of the EU.

“I’ve said all along we would work across the parties to try and put a coalition together in Westminster to preferably stop Brexit altogether, but absolutely to stop a no deal Brexit,” she said in August.

“My view is the consequences of a no deal Brexit are so severe that we should be exploring all options and we shouldn’t be ruling anything out.”

An SNP spokesman told The Scotsman: “The SNP has led the way in ensuring Brexit can be stopped and in bringing parliament back into action after the Tories sought to shut down UK democracy, and we will continue to work with all opposition MPs to stop a no deal Brexit and call a General Election to remove this dangerous and undemocratic Prime Minister as soon as possible.

“It is now possible - if the political will is there - that parties could come together to ensure that the letter to secure an extension is not left in the hands of Boris Johnson and his cronies, who are determined to find a way to get around the Benn Act, but is instead sent by a temporary caretaker prime minister, who would be in office only as long as is necessary to send the letter, with an election held immediately afterwards. We remain open to all options to achieve the aim of stopping a No Deal Brexit and getting rid of Boris Johnson.”