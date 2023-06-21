SNP claim Labour up to ‘old sleekit tricks’ after claims Starmer would create more Lords

Sir Keir Starmer was criticised amid claims he would add more peers to the House of Lords.

The SNP has accused Labour of being up to “its old sleekit tricks’ after claims Sir Keir Starmer would create more Lords.

Labour policy is to abolish it and replace it with an elected upper chamber, but there are now reports they would seek to fill it with more peers to help implement their agenda in Government.

There are only 174 Labour peers, making up 22 per cent of the Lords, meaning policy could be blocked by Tory peers, who have 263. Sir Keir would need to ennoble almost 100 Labour politicians to prevent this.

Sir Keir Starmer is rumoured to want to appoint more peers to the House of Lords.

Now SNP MP Tommy Sheppard MP has claimed voters in Scotland will think Labour are "up to their old sleekit tricks again".

He said: “The House of Lords fails at every level to represent or respect the views and wishes of the Scottish people. It has no place in a modern democracy, and is a key contributor to this broken Westminster system.

“That is why the SNP is the only major party to have consistently campaigned for it to be abolished. Meanwhile, Labour have been promising to abolish the House of Lords for 113 years, but they lack the backbone for any meaningful action.