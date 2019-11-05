SNP chooses Owen Thompson as General Election candidate for Midlothian

The SNP has put forward Owen Thompson as its candidate in the General Election due to take place on December 12.

Owen was MP from 2015 to 2017, the former leader of Midlothian Council and Councillor for Midlothian West and Loanhead. Owen lives with his family in Loanhead and since leaving political life in 2017 has continued to be a passionate ambassador for his community.

Speaking ahead of the election, he said: “This election is one of the most important in Midlothian’s history.

“Boris Johnson’s devastating plan to impose an extreme Tory Brexit would take a wrecking ball to our local economy- destroying jobs, and inflicting lasting harm on living standards and public services. Meanwhile, the Labour Party has torn itself apart facing both ways and has failed in its duty of being an effective opposition to the Tories.

“On December 12 the SNP offers Midlothian a different opportunity, and a chance to take Scotland’s future into Scotland’s hands.”